Firefighters rescue deer stuck on frozen lake

SUNRIVER, Ore. (WSVN) — A deer in Oregon found itself in a slippery situation on a frozen lake.

Firefighters responded to a call Friday about the stranded animal, who appeared to be stuck in the middle the frozen water on a golf course.

The fire department shared video of their unusual rescue, which showed the frightened dear trying to run, only to keep falling on the icy surface. One firefighter made his way out to help with a red ice rescue sled.

The firefighter used the sled to nudge the deer to the edge of the lake, off of the ice and onto land.

Watch the full video of the rescue below:

