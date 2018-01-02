Firefighters battle Bronx building fire, 9 injured

BRONX, NY (WSVN) – Firefighters in New York are battling a large building fire in the Bronx, Tuesday morning.

According to Fox 5, fire crews are on the scene of the fire at a four-story building, which has injured at least nine people.

This building fire is in the Van Nest section of the Bronx. The flames sparked just after 5 a.m.

All of the injuries are reportedly minor, according to Fox 5.

