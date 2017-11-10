Fireballs expected in night sky when Taurid meteor shower peaks this weekend

(WSVN) - A dazzling astronomical display will illuminate the night sky this weekend as the Taurid meteor shower is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday.

NASA says the number of meteors radiating from the Taurids will be smaller than some other meteor showers, but don’t worry. According to the American Meteor Society, viewers can expect to see some bright ones every hour or so, noting that the Taurids are “most notable for colorful fireballs and are often responsible for an increased number of fireball reports.”

The shower will best be visible around midnight, according to EarthSky.org.

The Taurids won’t be the only shower visible this month. The Leonids will peak on Nov. 17 and the Orionids will continue to radiate after peaking in October.

