FEMA to transport thousands of Puerto Rico hurricane victims to Florida, New York

(CNN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is working on arrangements to help transport survivors of Hurricane Maria from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland.

Authorities said they will give priority to the 3,000 people still living in shelters after the storm hit in September.

Many survivors who wish to temporarily relocate will likely go to Florida or New York.

Puerto Rico’s governor chose the two states, both of which have large populations of Puerto Ricans.

It is not clear when the flights will begin. The operation, which officials call an “air bridge,” could take some time to set up, since FEMA hasn’t flown such a large number of people out of a disaster zone before.

Roughly 60 percent of the island is still without power after the storm.

