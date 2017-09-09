FEMA creates Hurricane Irma rumor control website

MIAMI (WSVN) - FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security have created an online rumor control page to correct or confirm Hurricane Irma news.

On Friday, FEMA tweeted that they have taken the initiative to corner rumors that may misguide those in Irma’s path, while confirming some rumors, as well.

We created an #Irma rumor control page to help you verify what’s true and what’s not. Visit it here: https://t.co/nnXuF8Q7E8 pic.twitter.com/ypNwNRlOM0 — FEMA (@fema) September 8, 2017

On the Hurricane Irma Rumor Control site, there are sections updated daily, like “Pets in Shelters and Hotels” and a scam regarding inspections or contractor repairs.

For the list of rumors, click here.

