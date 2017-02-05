(WSVN) - It may be Super Bowl Sunday, but the true star of the day is Nutella.

If you need an excuse to put Nutella on something, Feb. 5 is World Nutella day.

The holiday is in celebration of the spread, which was created after World War II, when an Italian pastry maker decided to extend his limited supply of chocolate by mixing it with hazel nuts.

World Nutella Day was started in 2007 by an American blogger living in Italy.

If you need an idea on what to make with Nutella, check out this recipe for Banana Nutella Crescent Rolls.

