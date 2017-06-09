Father saves 2-year-old son after seeing ‘dry drowning’ story

(WSVN) - News of a young boy’s tragic death due to “dry drowning” helped save the life of another child after the sad story went viral.

A father in Colorado heard the story of 4-year-old Frankie Delgado, who died nearly a week after he had gone swimming over Memorial Day weekend. Doctors suspected he died due to secondary drowning, where water that enters the mouth or nostrils ends up in the lungs, causing inflammation that can lead to death.

When Garon Vega heard the cause of Frankie’s death, he realized his son Gio could possibly suffer the same fate. The 2-year-old had also recently gone swimming, and soon developed a fever and had trouble breathing.

After seeing the story on the news, Vega took Gio to the emergency room, where a doctor told him his son would not have made it through the night had he not sought medical help.

“I feel like I needed to reach out to the parents of little Frankie and tell them, I don’t know how to word it, but their little boy saved our little boy’s life,” Vega told KTRK. “There was a purpose. It was an unfortunate thing that happened, but if I had not told my wife that he swallowed the water, and if she had not seen that article, I think we would’ve ended up dispelling it as a regular sickness.”

