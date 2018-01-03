Father records 4-year-old son singing heartfelt song to photo of deceased baby sister

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSVN) — A father shared the heartfelt moment his young son sang a heartfelt song to his deceased baby sister.

Samir Deais shared the video to Twitter last Saturday, on what would have been his daughter Ava Lynn’s first birthday. Ava passed away on May 1, 2017.

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May. He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday! Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

The video shows Deais’ 4-year-old son singing the song “Remember Me” from the Disney movie “Coco,” while in front of a memorial made for Ava.

“He’s only 4 years old and he understands. He didn’t even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!” Deais wrote in his tweet.

Since he posted it online, Deais’ video has gathered over 121,000 likes, and has been retweeted more than 46,000 times.

“My wife and were literally brought to tears seeing how much love Alex and Ava and our family has received,” Deais later wrote. “I couldn’t me more thankful. Thank you to everyone from our little family! What a 1st birthday baby girl!”

