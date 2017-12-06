Father gave gun to 14-year-old daughter, told her to kill herself, police say

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. (WSVN) — A father was so fed up with his teenage daughter’s behavior that police said he handed the 14-year-old a gun and told her to kill herself.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Ulys Laffette Bell IV gave his daughter the 9mm handgun Sunday, telling her to “pull the trigger.”

Fox News reports that the teen told administrators at her school, who then called police.

After deputies arrested Bell, he reportedly admitted that he gave his daughter the gun because of her disciplinary issues, but insisted the weapon was not loaded.

Bell faces felony charges of child abuse and disorderly conduct with a weapon, along with a misdemeanor endangerment charge.

It is unclear if Bell has an attorney.

