Father brutally beats child, tossing him into ceiling fan

(WSVN) - An Oklahoma father admitted to throwing his baby, brutally beating him and throwing the child into the ceiling fan.

According to Fox 13 Salt Lake City, 24-year-old Robert Jackson Jr. has been charged with six counts of child abuse after allegedly grabbing his infant son by the throat once the child began crying. Jones Jr. shook the 1-month-old, smothered him to silence the cries and slammed the baby against a changing table.

Officials also said Jones Jr. threw the infant into a ceiling fan and dropped him in the bathroom.

These incidents allegedly occurred between Aug. 16 and 19, and the child ended up suffering two skull fractures, bleeding around his brain and multiple seizures.

The baby remains in critical condition.

When questioned by police, Jones Jr. admitted to these acts and said he hurt the child because he would not stop crying.

Jones Jr. is expected to make his first court appearance on Sept. 5.

