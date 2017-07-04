Father beats up man accused of sexually assaulting 1-year-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSVN) — A Missouri man has been charged with sodomy after police said he sexually assaulted a 1-year-old girl.

According to FOX 4 KC, officials charged Jayson Newlun with statutory sodomy.

FOX 4 KC reports that court papers say the victim’s family left her in Newlun’s care while they went to the store. However, shortly after leaving, they returned to pick up paperwork and found Newlun in a compromising position with the girl in her bedroom.

After the girl’s mother caught Newlun in the position, she reportedly told the victim’s father, who then tackled the suspect, hit him with a dresser drawer and punched him several times.

FOX 4 KC reports that the victim’s mother told investigators that before authorities arrived, she told Newlun: “I hope you go down for this,” to which he replied, “I do too.”

Newlun is being held on a $250,000 bond. If convicted, he faces at least 10 years in prison.

