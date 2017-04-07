Fast train hits truck in Poland; 15 hospitalized

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman for national firefighters says a fast train hit a truck at an unguarded railway crossing in southwestern Poland, sending 15 people to the hospital and leaving others with more minor injuries.

Pawel Fratczak said Friday the accident occurred around 3 p.m. in the village of Schodnia, when a Pendolino intercity train going from Wroclaw to Warsaw hit the vehicle. The truck driver was uninjured, he said.

