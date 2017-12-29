Fast food chain creates new $4.20 “munchies” menu targeting pot smokers in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. (WSVN) — A fast food chain is already preparing for more business, thanks to California’s new recreational marijuana laws.

Several Jack In The Box restaurants in Southern California have created a late-night meal option specifically for pot smokers to help ease their inevitable hunger pangs.

“We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” Chief Marketing Officer Iwona Alter said in a statement.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” includes two tacos, three crispy chicken strips, five mini churros, a small drink, and half-servings of curly fries and onion rings.

The cost? $4.20, of course… plus tax.

The move is a partnership (or what they call a “budding friendship”) with cannabis media company Merry Jane, which is backed by Snoop Dogg. It’s all part of a campaign to celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana in California, which goes into effect Jan. 1.

The limited-time meal offer will be tested in several Long Beach restaurants from Jan. 18 – 25.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.