Family of elephants electrocuted after stepping on downed power lines

(WSVN) - A family of elephants were electrocuted when they stepped on downed power lines Monday in India.

The International Business Times reports that two adults and two calves died instantly when they stepped on a live electric cable that had fallen to the ground after heavy rains during monsoon season in the country.

The four elephants had ventured outside the Nagarahole wildlife sanctuary and onto a neighboring coffee farm in search of food.

Elephants electrocuted. Whole family seems to hv perished pic.twitter.com/NHKtYXKl1L — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) June 27, 2017

The incident happened just two weeks after two other elephants were electrocuted in another Indian village.

Indian Forest Service employee Dipika Bajpai tweeted photos of the elephants that died Monday, along with a press release about their accidental electrocution.

Press note by Forest Department reg the electrocution of four #elephants #Kodagu pic.twitter.com/9stdsb7hHg — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) June 27, 2017

