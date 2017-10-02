Family: Las Vegas shooting victim died protecting wife

PARIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — The family of a Tennessee man have confirmed that he was among those who lost their lives after a gunman opened fire during a music festival and killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Sonny Melton of Big Sandy, Tennessee was protecting his wife when he was killed, his family told WZTV.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his,” said Melton’s wife, Heather, to WZTV.

Melton worked as a nurse at Henry County Medical Center, along side his wife, who is an orthopedic surgeon.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire HCMC family are with Sonny and Heather’s families,” Thomas Gee, CEO at Henry County Medical Center, said to the station. “We ask that all staff, friends, and patients of the couple respect their privacy at this time and refrain from contacting the family and the HCMC Kelley Clinic if they do not have a reason to do so.”

Melton is one of at least 58 killed when 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. At least 515 people were injured.

