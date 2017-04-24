Fake Lowe’s Mother’s Day coupon attempts to steal personal information

(WSVN) - A Facebook post is reportedly targeting Lowe’s customers with what appears to be an official coupon, but it’s really a trick to steal personal information.

According to a FOX 5 report, the Facebook post looks like an official Lowe’s coupon for Mother’s Day and claims to be for $50.

After users click on the link, it takes them to a web page that looks like the official Lowe’s website. Instead, the page is a phishing scam that can possibly take your personal information.

The fake website asks users to take a survey, but Lowe’s posted on their official Facebook page that the coupon and site is, indeed, fake.

“These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe’s,” said the statement. “It is a scam and Lowe’s is unable to honor the coupon.”

