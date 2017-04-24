Fake Lowe’s Mother’s Day coupon attempts to steal personal information

(WSVN) - A Facebook post is reportedly targeting Lowe’s customers with what appears to be an official coupon, but it’s really a trick to steal personal information.

According to a FOX 5 report, the Facebook post looks like an official Lowe’s coupon for Mother’s Day and claims to be for $50.

After users click on the link, it takes them to a web page that looks like the official Lowe’s website. Instead, the page is a phishing scam that can possibly take your personal information.

The fake website asks users to take a survey, but Lowe’s posted on their official Facebook page that the coupon and site is, indeed, fake.

“These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe’s,” said the statement. “It is a scam and Lowe’s is unable to honor the coupon.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus