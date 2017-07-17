Facebook adds GIF creation to its app

(WSVN) - Facebook is adding yet another new feature to help its users create content.

According to Fortune, some Facebook users will be able to create GIFs — or those images you see that move and loop — by using their phone’s camera.

Fortune adds that users can access the GIF feature in the app’s camera mode and can switch to “GIF” at the top of the screen.

There are limits, however. The GIFs can only be used on Facebook’s platforms, according to The Verge, and can only be saved as videos.

