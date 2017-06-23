F-16 Thunderbird crashes, overturns while practicing for air show

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) — A military plane that was practicing for an air show on Friday crashed in Ohio.

An F-16 Thunderbird crashed and overturned around 1 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds confirmed crew members were “conducting a familiarization flight” and “there was a mishap upon landing.”

Two people were onboard the aircraft.

The seriousness of their injuries is unknown.

