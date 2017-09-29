Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to use rockets for ‘city to city’ travel on Earth in under an hour

(WSVN) - Elon Musk is proposing a new way of traveling, saying people can travel by rocket “anywhere on Earth in less than 60 minutes.”

The billionaire entrepreneur made the announcement for this new kind of “Earth to Earth” travel during the International Astronautical Congress in Australia.

Musk says his company SpaceX’s next rocket will be called BFR, or “big freaking rocket” (we may have taken liberties with the second word). The BFR would not only launch satellites and missions to the International Space Station, but Musk claims will also be able to take people to the Moon and Mars.

“If we’re building this thing to go to the Moon and Mars, then why not go to other places on Earth as well?” he said.

“Most of what people consider to be long-distance trips could be completed in less than half-an-hour,” he said during the announcement.

Musk says the cost per seat on the rocket would be about the same as economy aircraft fare.

