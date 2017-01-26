Elon Musk plans to start digging tunnels to beat traffic

(CNN Money) — Elon Musk is serious about using tunnels to beat traffic.

Musk raised eyebrows in mid-December when he announced plans via Twitter to buy a tunnel boring machine and “just start digging.”

“Traffic is driving me nuts,” he tweeted.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

He promised to call the effort The Boring Company, complete with the tagline of, “Boring, it’s what we do.”

It shall be called "The Boring Company" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Boring, it's what we do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

The tweets were met with incredulous responses, with many asking if Musk was serious. Musk’s reply simply said, “I am actually going to do this.”

I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

But since then, it had been unclear whether Musk was momentarily frustrated with Los Angeles traffic, or would actually follow through on the project.

Musk’s latest tweet suggests he wasn’t kidding around.

Exciting progress on the tunnel front. Plan to start digging in a month or so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2017

Musk is already busy at the helm of two companies, SpaceX and Tesla. The billionaire is also the co-chair of OpenAI, a business adviser to President Trump and the father of five children.

Musk has had a long standing interest in tunnels. A year ago at a Hyperloop event at Texas A&M, Musk described tunnels as a way to alleviate congestion in cities.

“This is really a very simple and obvious idea,” Musk said. “You could have tunnels at all different levels. You could probably have 30 levels of tunnels and completely fix the congestion problem.”

Musk even lists “tunnels” as one of his interests on his Twitter profile.

Traditionally, tunneling has been very expensive. It can cost hundreds of millions of dollars per mile. However, Musk has shown that he can dramatically reduce the costs needed to pull off complex engineering challenges. His rocket company SpaceX has earned praise for its low prices.

Musk’s interest in tunnels also sets up another potential battleground with rival Jeff Bezos. The two have dueling rocket companies, and have at times sparred on Twitter over their accomplishments in space.

Earlier this month, Amazon received a patent for a system of delivering packages via tunnels. While it’s unclear if Amazon will actually follow on the plans, Musk isn’t the only billionaire with tunnels on his mind.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.