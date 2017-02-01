Elderly Good Samaritan beats bus driver’s attacker with cane

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSVN) — An elderly man is being hailed as a hero for stopping a fellow passenger who was attacking their bus driver.

A security camera on the bus captured the incident, showing a man approaching the female driver, 45-year-old Lynn Judge, and verbally harrassing her. It quickly escalated, as the attacker grabbed Judge from behind, wrapping his arms around her neck as she screamed for him to stop.

“I felt very threatened,” Judge told Fox 4. “He looked like he was on something.”

That’s when a Good Samaritan, 56-year-old Rodney Goldman, rushed to the front of the bus, beating the attacker with his cane until it snapped in half.

“My adrenaline kicked in, and I did what I had to do,” Goldman said.

The attacker let go and ran out of the doors, but then tried to get back on the bus.

The video shows Goldman daring him to try again, saying, “Come on! I got something else for you! Come on, get over here!”

Judge said she was grateful for Goldman coming to her defense.

“I did not know if he had a knife or a gun, or what. You don’t really know,” Judge said. “I don’t know what would have happened if Rodney wasn’t there.”

After seeing his story on local news, a local medical equipment store donated new canes to Goldman to replace the one he broke on the bus. The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority gave Goldman an unlimited bus pass for his actions.

“I love him, and I don’t even know him,” Judge said tearfully about Goldman. “He’s a good person.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.