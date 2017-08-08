Elderly couple shows off dance moves at concert, goes viral

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WSVN) — A couple in Virginia proved age is just a number as they showed off their dance moves at a Ludacris concert.

Nick and Emma Nichols attended the show in July. As J-Kwon’s song “Tipsy” started playing, the couple couldn’t resist busting out their moves as an excited crowd cheered them on. Eventually their infectious energy encouraged others to join their impromptu dance party.

Nick said they love music so much that, “If it’s got a beat, we’re in the street!”

The couple has been together for 48 years, and is still going strong.

