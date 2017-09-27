Dust devil caught on camera in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (CNN) — It might look like a tornado at first glance, but it is actually a “dust devil.”

An employee from a local television station in Tempe spotted the phenomenon along the side of Interstate 10.

The tight spirals of dust and wind are a fairly common sight in the Arizona desert, but are not usually this big.

Rare dust devils have been clocked to have winds as high as 75 miles an hour – the equivalent of an EF-0 tornado.

