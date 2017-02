MIAMI (WSVN) - Dunkin’ Donuts is now brewing coffee at more than just their stores.

A branded cold-bottled brew is now available in grocery stores across the country. The company joins Starbucks in what has been a popular market.

Coca-Cola will manufacture, distribute and sell the product.

