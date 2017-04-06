Drug maker recalls nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers in U.S.

(WSVN) - A major pharmaceutical manufacturer is recalling over 593,000 asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, and retailers after receiving complaints about leakage and packaging.

Fox News reports that GlaxoSmithKline issued the recall over concerns that their Ventolin inhalers may deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated.

GSK said the company is working to identify the cause of the problem, but says the defect does not pose an immediate danger to patients. Consumers are not being told to return inhalers they have already purchased.

The drug maker’s main manufacturing plant is continuing to produce the inhalers during the recall.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.