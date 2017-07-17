Dramatic surveillance video shows stolen car in rollover crash

(WSVN) - It was a wild ride that was caught on camera, as surveillance video showed a stolen car crashing into a tree and flipping over several times.

Officials with the Washentaw County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan released the dramatic footage, showing the vehicle plowing into a tree before rolling over multiple times, coming to a stop in a residential yard.

The video shows four people in the car crawling from the wreckage to flee the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

