Dog saves woman from attacker in broad daylight

(WSVN) - A 10-month-old Rottweiler named Hercules is certainly living up to his name.

Catalina Humphrey credits her dog with saving her from an attacker, who grabbed her as she walked the pup in broad daylight Saturday near her home, just north of Houston.

Humphrey said she didn’t have any valuables on her that the man would want to steal.

“I don’t know what his intent was, but I know it wasn’t good,” she said.

Fox 30 reports that the 110-pound dog immediately pounced into action, biting the man repeatedly and pinning him to the ground until the man managed to flee.

“The minute that he ran, I saw blood on the ground,” Humphrey said.

She ran home and called police, who collected DNA from the dog’s mouth. Police are still looking for the man.

Humphrey said she rewarded Hercules with a day at the doggy spa and a bone.

“To know he protected me… I am beyond grateful he did that,” she said. “He is a hero because he saved my life.”

