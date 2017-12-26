Dog owner cuts vacation short after seeing pet kicked, dragged on daycare webcam

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WSVN) — A dog owner says he cut his vacation short and rushed back home after he saw his dog being kicked and dragged across the floor on a doggie daycare webcam.

Fox 8 reports that Mike La Salvia left his dog Leo in the care of ‘Tails R Waggin’ Doggie Daycare in northeast Ohio while he went to Mexico for a vacation. La Salvia said he’d taken Leo there many times before without a problem.

But when La Salvia watched the daycare’s webcam to check on his four-legged friend, he was shocked to see a worker kick Leo twice and drag him by his collar across the floor.

“Total pain, I mean there’s no words I can describe. Haven’t really slept since I’ve seen the video,” La Salvia told Fox 8.

He said he immediately got on a plane back to Ohio, and had his sister Nancy pick up Leo from the facility.

Rebecca Brockmeyer, founder of ‘Tails R Waggin’, said the person seen in the video kicking the dog is the franchise owner of two locations. Brockmeyer says the company has revoked their franchise agreement with the woman, who has been prohibited from returning to the property.

“I conclude my statement with a plea to the public to not group this entire company and all its amazing staff members in with one incident that none of them had any involvement in or participated in,” Brockmeyer said in a statement to Fox 8. “We are working on a quick and effective resolution to ensure this never happens again at one of our facilities.”

La Salvia said he intends to file a police report against the woman in the video.

Amy Beach told the station she is the person in the video, and released the following statement:

The video clip now circulating on the internet of an incident that occurred in our Tallmadge location shows me handling a dog roughly. I agree that the video itself, viewed without context, is very disturbing. I want my fellow dog-lovers to know the rest of the story directly from me. At the beginning of the video, as I let the pit bull out into the common area, it immediately approached another dog’s back. The pit bull’s hair was standing up and he was low-growling – three very distinct signs of an impending attack. It was at that very moment that I made a split-second decision to subdue the pit bull for the protection of myself and the two dogs. In the emotion of the moment, I was scared and reacted instinctively. I have worked with dogs for 9 years and I have seen the horrific damage a dog-on-dog attack can cause, and I moved quickly to shut-down that possibility. I can’t begin to tell you how sorry I am for the heartache this has caused the pit bull’s owner and family, as well as our clients. I just feel awful about what happened. Sincerely, Amy Beach, owner

Tails R Waggin, Tallmadge, Ohio

