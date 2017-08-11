Dog hugging stuffed animal mourns the loss of her best friend

(WSVN) - A dog mourning the loss of her best friend is now cuddling up with a stuffed animal, breaking hearts everywhere.

Nala lost her cuddle buddy Lucy the Chihuahua earlier this year, and her owner said Lucy’s death had taken its toll on the dog.

Nala’s owner Samantha told Fox 5 that it was a sad time in their household.

Samantha said she decided to go out and buy a stuffed animal for Nala to remember the late dog.

Sure enough, just like old times, Nala would nestle the stuffed animal between her legs, the same way she used to cuddle Lucy.

“I don’t even know if Nala realizes this, but it hurts my heart,” Samantha wrote.

She tweeted out a heartbreaking side-by-side picture, showing how Nala cuddles the toy just like how she used to snuggle with Lucy.

The post has since been shared over 24,000 times.

i don't even know if nala realizes this, but it hurts my heart 😭💗 pic.twitter.com/9YoxPVuLQx — sam (@_samanthaskylar) August 6, 2017

