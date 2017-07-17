Doctors remove 27 contact lenses from woman’s eye

BRITAIN (WSVN) — A British medical journal is reporting that doctors have removed 27 contact lenses from a woman’s eye.

According to NPR, the 65-year-old woman was originally being prepped for cataracts surgery when they found 17 lenses clumped together in her eye. Upon further inspection, they removed another 10 lenses.

NPR reports that the woman said she felt some minor discomfort and simply believed it was due to her age and dry eye.

According to the British Medical Journal, the woman had been wearing monthly contact lenses for about 35 years.

Rupal Morjaria, one of the doctors who published the finding, said she hopes the incident will serve as a reminder for doctors to conduct proper examinations and for patients to adhere to proper guidelines for wearing contacts.

NPR reports that the surgery was postponed in order to allow bacteria that had accumulated in the woman’s eye to clear.

