Doctor dragged off United flight reaches settlement with airline

CHICAGO (AP) — Kentucky doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement with airline for undisclosed amount.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” said Dr. David Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, in a statement, referring to United CEO Oscar Munoz. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the city of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

News of the settlement comes just hours after United announced a change in its policies, raising the limit of how much it offers passengers to give up their seats to $10,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.