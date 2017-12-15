Doctor charged with premeditated murder for spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pill

(WSVN) - A New York woman claims her boyfriend of three years spiked her drink with an abortion pill, causing her to lose her unborn baby.

According to Fox 5, Sikander Imran, a doctor, has been charged with cause of abortion and premeditated murder of a fetus of another.

Brooke Fiske was 17 weeks pregnant when she claims Imran poisoned her.

“He didn’t want to have a baby so he tried to talk me into having an abortion, which I didn’t want to do,” she said in an interview with WROC.

Fiske flew to Virginia, where Imran had recently moved to for a new job, to talk about how they would raise their child.

“When I was drinking my tea in the evening, I got to the bottom of the cup, there was a gritty substance in there,” Fiske said. “And when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up.”

That’s when Fiske said she started having contractions.

“He immediately started crying and said that he was a horrible person and that he had done what I thought he did,” she recalled.

She was rushed to Virginia Hospital Center, where the abortion pill Misoprostol was found in her system.

“According to the nurse at the hospital, it’s 200 milligrams to induce labor, so he gave me 800,” Fiske said.

Fiske went into labor and lost her baby boy, while Imran was taken into custody.

Court documents show Imran was charged with cause of abortion and premeditated killing of a fetus of another. His trial was scheduled to begin this week. However, more charges have been added, pushing his trial to March 12.

