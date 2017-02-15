Dispensary sells marijuana bouquets in L.A. for Valentine’s Day

Customers across the U.S. packed flower shops on Valentine’s Day to buy beautiful bouquets for their partners.

But one marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles took advantage of the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in California by offering a different kind of floral option for its customers.

ShowGrow sold pot bouquets for the romantic holiday, which were filled with lavender, wildflowers, eucalyptus, and $400 worth of marijuana, Fox 26 reported.

One customer said it was the gift that keeps on giving.

“You can’t smoke roses,” said Nic Lenze, after he purchased a bouquet for his girlfriend. “I just thought it was a cool way that you could give flowers but instead of them dying and throwing them away in a week, you can get some practical use out of them. You come home from a long day of work and you have a headache, flowers aren’t going to help you any.”

The shop created 500 of the bouquets, with each containing one ounce of “high-grade” marijuana.

California legalized recreational marijuana in November 2016, but residents are still required to have a permit to purchase until 2018.