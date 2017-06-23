Disney characters sign ‘I love you’ to deaf boy

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN) — A touching moment between a little boy who is deaf and his favorite Disney characters is going viral.

Fox 11 reports that the boy came to Disneyland in California with his family in a visit organized by Olive Crest, an organization that serves at-risk children and families on the west coast.

The boy’s family arranged to have an American Sign Language translator with them at the park, but the organization says the characters were not told he was deaf before they saw him.

According to Olive Crest, the caseworker said, “Guys, this kid is the most incredible child I’ve ever met. He is mostly deaf, so the ASL translator is behind him, signing to the characters so they can copy her and communicate with the little guy. He is not a big hugger, so that hug for Minnie is something special.”

The video shows Pluto, Minnie, and Mickey signing “it’s nice to meet you” and “I love you” to the boy.

An Olive Crest representative said the child was “ecstatic after meeting the characters because he didn’t know they would speak his language.”

