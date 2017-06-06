Disgruntled man releases bedbugs in government office

AUGUSTA, Maine (WSVN) — A man who was not happy with the service at a local government office exacted his revenge by releasing over a hundred live bed bugs.

Earlier in the day Friday, the man had made a complaint at the municipal code enforcement office about a bed bug problem at his apartment building, Fox 32 reports. He became angry after being told that he did not qualify for assistance.

The man returned a short time later, slamming a cup full of the bugs on the front counter as he yelled, “They’re your problem now!”

"They're your problem, now!" yells man as he dumps cup of bed bugs at Augusta city hall, forcing the building to shut down, employee says pic.twitter.com/PVQ9D5GGwp — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017

“He whipped out a cup (full of live bedbugs) and slammed it on the counter, and bam, off they flew, maybe 100 of them,” City Manager William Bridgeo said.

Officials closed the building until an exterminator could kill the pests.

It is unclear if the man will face charges.

