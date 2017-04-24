Detroit college graduate proves stepfather wrong, goes viral

DETROIT (WSVN) – A Detroit college graduate’s tweet went viral, and not for the simple fact that he graduated — but for his caption.

According to FOX 2, Daivon Reeder just graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a major in Criminal Justice, along with a minor in Criminal Justice. But when he started, Reeder’s stepfather tried to put doubts in his mind.

Reeder tweeted, “My stepdad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate anyway. 4 years later he in jail & I’m well…”

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I'm well…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

The college graduate told FOX 2 that he set out to prove his stepfather wrong.

“I kind of heard that and I was like ok, I’ll show you,” he said. “I looked at the picture and the emoji of me laughing I thought that was an ironic situation – we are in two different situations in our lives. Look what you said and look where you are at.”

Before graduation, Reeder said he was reflecting on his journey to that point, which prompted him to post the now-viral tweet.

“I was just sitting around and thinking about the things I went through to get here and to graduate,” Reeder added. “That one thing stood out to me.”

Reeder’s tweet has since garnered the attention of many on social media, having been retweeted over 100,000 times and liked by more than 600,000 users.

Beat the odds

Do numbers

Remain humble — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.