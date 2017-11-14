Deployed marine reveals baby’s gender overseas

(WSVN) - A Marine who was deployed overseas decided share the gender of his baby with his military family.

The U.S. Marines shared a video of Capt. Gregory Veteto sharing his happiness with his comrades.

Veteto said he didn’t even know his wife was pregnant when he was deployed.

“The pregnancy, in general, was a surprise. About three weeks into the deployment, my wife emailed me when we were on ship to let me know she was pregnant,” Veteto said.

When it came time to reveal the gender of his child, Veteto shared the experience with his comrades by kicking a football that exploded, sending pink powder into the air — indicating he was having a baby girl.

“It just really warmed my heart to see a lot of smiles on the Marines’ faces. A lot of the Marines didn’t know I was having a girl,” Veteto said. “It was a big surprise for them and to hear them get excited about it was really cool.”

