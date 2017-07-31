Dentures found at sex assault crime scene lead to arrest 16 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — A set of dentures found at the scene of a sexual assault in 2001 have finally led to the arrest of the subject 16 years later.

According to Inside Edition, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said 67-year-old Thomas Maupin was arrested after the dentures were finally tested, years after the August 2001 attack.

Inside Edition also reports that a sexual assault kit that included DNA evidence also was collected. However, it became part of a backlog that was not tested until many years later.

Once the dentures were tested, a partial DNA profile was developed that was consistent with Maupin.

According to Inside Edition, Maupin attacked the 31-year-old victim as she was walking. As he followed her, Maupin forced the woman into an alley where he stabbed her in the chin with a metal object with so much force, it struck the roof of her mouth.

He also reportedly used the object to sexually assault the victim after forcing her to perform oral sex.

Maupin entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Maupin also spent 12 years behind bars in Washington in connection to the killing of a 6-year-old girl.

