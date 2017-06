WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea.

Rodman was caught on camera at Beijing’s airport, Monday, on his way to the country.

Rodman is expected to arrive to North Korea on Tuesday. The visit is not for diplomatic purposes, according to reports.

