Defending water polo champion US beats Spain 12-8 at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The United States defeated Spain 12-8 to stay unbeaten in its women’s water polo title defense at the world championships on Tuesday.

Maddie Musselman and Kiley Neushul each scored three goals, while Gabby Stone made 11 saves for the Americans.

The U.S., Olympic champion and winner of every major competition since the 2013 worlds, leads Group B with maximum points from two games.

Spain and New Zealand have one win each after the Kiwis beat South Africa 8-6.

Canada scored in the final second to edge China 9-8 in Group A, where Italy and Brazil were playing later.

The Netherlands, the 2015 silver medalist, defeated Japan 20-8 in Group C, and Hungary routed France 24-5.

Australia moved top of Group D with an 8-5 win over Russia. Greece defeated Kazakhstan 19-5 in the other group game.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.