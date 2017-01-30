Deer nicknamed “jughead” has head freed from plastic jar

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A deer that had a plastic pretzel container stuck on its head for over a week has been freed in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Sunday evening tranquilized and then freed the deer, nicknamed “Jughead” by residents of Bel Air who had been tracking it since the container got stuck on its head since Jan. 19. Department officials also spotted the deer several times, but weren’t able before Sunday to capture it.

The deer made local headlines as residents worried about the animal, who could not eat or drink with the jar on its head. People in the community posted daily sightings of the deer on a Facebook group in hopes of helping to rescue the animal.

Once DNR officials located the deer, they posted a live video on social media as they worked to free its head.

Department spokesman Gregg Bortz says the Wildlife Response Team released the deer from the container, monitored him until he recovered from the tranquilizer and then released him into the wild with new ear tags.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.