‘Death Wish’ Coffee issues recall for fatal food poisoning risk

(WSVN) - “Death Wish” Coffee, a New York-based company known for making the “world’s strongest coffee,” has issued a recall due to a product that contains a toxin that could potentially lead to a fatal form of food poisoning.

The FDA says 11-ounce cans of “Nitro Cold Brew” have been recalled the packaging process can lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulin.

Officials say an additional step needs to be added to the process to prevent such a risk.

“In short, it looks like our process wasn’t perfect and we’re excited to revisit it with guidance from some of the most meticulous scientists in the world,” the company said on its website.

Botulism can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation may also be common symptoms. In some cases, it can cause death.

Anyone who may have purchased a can is urged to return them for a refund.

