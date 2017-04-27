Storms moving through the Deep South Thursday have left damage in southeastern Alabama and caused two deaths in North Carolina earlier in the week.

Trees are on top of houses and a mobile home is off its foundation along U.S. 29 between Troy and the Banks community, Jeanna Barnes of the Pike County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama said Thursday.

A man was trapped in his home by a fallen tree, Barnes said.

No injuries are being reported but the National Weather Service issued at least a half-dozen warnings. Central Georgia is under a tornado watch.

The severe weather came on the anniversary of the day dozens of twisters plowed across the Southeast on April 27, 2011, killing more than 250 people in Alabama.

A woman has died after the North Carolina Highway Patrol said she drove around several barricades and was swept away in the flooding that has followed heavy rains earlier this week.

It’s the second apparent storm-related death in the state.

Flooding continued Thursday in more than a dozen counties in the eastern part of the state after storms dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in some places.

Local news outlets said the car on N.C. 58 was carried away by high water from Contentnea Creek about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Greene County near Stantonsburg. The woman was alone in the car, which was later found by firefighters.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the victim was 65-year-old Sandra Berry of Kissimmee, Florida.

Transportation department officials found a body Tuesday while removing debris at a bridge over the Neuse River near Smithfield. That victim’s name has not been released.

Flood warnings were in effect in 16 counties.

Forecasters said several rivers were causing flooding including the Cape Fear and Tar rivers.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Tarboro, about 30 miles north of Greenville.

Schools were closed Thursday for a second straight day in Edgecombe County. The county said on its Facebook page Wednesday that several roads were impassable and that residents on one road outside the town of Pinetops have been evacuated. The county reported nine state roads were closed in the county.

