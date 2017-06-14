Dealership warns drivers not to give panhandler money after he rejected their job offer

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WSVN) — A man became a fixture in front of a Michigan Honda dealership, frequently asking for money from passers-by.

Management at the dealership offered him a full-time job to help him out, since he appeared to be down on his luck, Fox 2 reports. But surprisingly, the man rejected their offer.

The panhandler reportedly told the dealership’s owners that he didn’t need the job, which paid $10 an hour, because he made better money begging in front of their business.

That prompted the dealership to respond with a prominent sign attached to the hood of a car, which read, “Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10.00/hr. He said: ‘I make more money than any of you’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was no longer at his usual place in front of the dealership, since he had reportedly been arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

