Day care worker arrested after video shows him slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

SPRING, Texas (WSVN) — Police in Texas arrested a day care worker after surveillance video showed him slamming a 4-year-old to the ground.

Fox 26 reports that a parent reported the child’s injuries to police in Spring, Texas, saying the young girl was hurt while attending the Children’s Lighthouse Learning Center.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the day care, which showed Gregory Diglin grabbing the child by the arm, then slamming her to the ground. On the video, the girl screams in pain after her face hits the floor, and Diglin then tries to clean up her blood.

Diglin was arrested at his home, and charged with felony injury to a child. He was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Doctors evaluated the girl and said she is expected to recover, but may be left with long-term dental trauma.

A spokesperson for Children’s Lighthouse Learning Centers released a statement, saying in part, “The video that has been made public is extremely disturbing. Our concern is with the child and her well being, which is of ultimate importance. A teacher who is now no longer employed at Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony acted in a manner that neither we nor our franchisee accept or condone. The owners of Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony terminated the teacher’s employment immediately. Children’s Lighthouse Franchise Company and the owners of Children’s Lighthouse of Spring Harmony are cooperating with local authorities to ensure that the situation is handled properly.”

