Dash cam captures semi truck toppling over during huge crash in Missouri intersection

(WSVN) - Dash cam video captured a shocking wreck Monday in Missouri involving a Lowe’s delivery truck.

The video shows the truck approaching the intersection on the opposite side of the road.

The truck reportedly ran a red light, causing a red vehicle to plow into it in the intersection. The crash sends the truck onto its side, hitting vehicles waiting for the light on the opposite side.

The two men in the Lowe’s truck were not injured, but the woman driving the vehicle that hit the truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.