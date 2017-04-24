Dallas police responding to possible active shooter

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say officers are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building in the city.

Police have provided no other details, including whether any shots have been fired or any injuries were reported in 911 calls Monday morning.

Television footage shows a heavy police response at a multi-story office building along an interstate in northern Dallas.

People can be seen milling around the office building.

