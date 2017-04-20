Dad’s response to daughter’s ‘accident’ at school goes viral

(WSVN) - A dad from Utah is being hailed for the hilarious way he handled his daughter’s accident at school.

Fox 13 reports that Ben Sowards got a call that his 6-year-old daughter peed her pants at school. When he heard that she was crying and needed to be picked up, he said his heart broke.

Before leaving the house to pick up his daughter, Ben splashed some water on his own pants. When he arrived at the school’s front office, he quietly asked his daughter if he could borrow her backpack to cover up his “accident.”

The embarrassed youngster quickly went from crying to laughing at her dad’s attempt to make her feel better.

Her older sister Lucinda posted on Twitter about the incident, where photos of the funny family soon spread.

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

“My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn’t feel so sad/embarrassed,” she wrote.

The tweet went viral, with over 63,000 retweets and 256,000 likes on Twitter since Friday, as many adored the dad’s goofy act of solidarity with his daughter.

Many on Twitter compared Ben’s act to the movie “Billy Madison.”

