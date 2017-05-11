Dad surprises son who wouldn’t stop talking in class

(WSVN) - Parents have many different ways of disciplining their children. One dad decided to go the “embarrassment” route, with hilarious results.

According to Fox 11, teachers had sent several warning notes home to the parents of Bradley Howard, saying the teen was too talkative in class.

Bradley’s father said that he told his son, “If you do this again, if we get another note from your teacher, I’m going to come up there and sit with you in class.”

Sure enough, the parents received another call from his teacher, so his father decided to make good on his promise.

Bradley’s sister Molli shared a photo on Twitter of her father and brother sitting side-by-side in his physics class, with the caption, “My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class.. dad got another call.”

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

We’re guessing Bradley may have learned his lesson.

