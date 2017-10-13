Cumberland Farms brings back ‘Free Coffee Fridays’

(WSVN) - Attention java lovers! Cumberland Farms is bringing back “Free Coffee Fridays.”

The company announced Thursday that starting Friday, Oct. 13, customers can get any sized hot or iced coffees at no charge. The offer is good for every Friday in October.

Customers can customize their coffee with any flavor, including pumpkin spice, at no additional charge.

There are nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida. To find a Cumberland Farms near you, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.